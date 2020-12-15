Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Introduces MSCI Index Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE recently introduced futures on additional MSCI Indices.



The new carbon- and climate-focused MSCI Index futures include MSCI World Low Carbon Leaders NTR Index Future (contract symbol WLC), MSCI World Low Carbon Target NTR Index Future (contract symbol WLT), MSCI Europe Climate Change NTR Index Future (contract symbol EU1), and MSCI World Climate Change NTR Index Future (contract symbol WOW).



These new index futures offer exposure to large and mid-cap securities across developed countries and makes investors consider climate and carbon risk while taking investment decisions.



MSCI indices are among the most widely used international equity indices for institutional investors. Intercontinental Exchange lists more than 100 futures contracts on MSCI indices capturing the entire equity opportunity set across broad benchmarks such as the MSCI ACWI, World, Emerging Markets and EAFE down to country-specific, sector and factor indices.



With the growing buy-side user base of all MSCI derivative venues, Intercontinental Exchange is committed to furnish participants across the globe with tools to manage equity risk in a capital efficient manner.



Intercontinental Exchange has partnered with MSCI to launch the first suite of futures referencing MSCI ESG indices. Since 2014, over $180 billion of assets have been allocated to MSCI’s ESG indices, as institutional investors seek to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions. The MSCI ESG Index Futures are standardized contracts listed on ICE Futures U.S. and tradable alongside the MSCI EM and MSCI EAFE contracts.



The launch of MSCI Index futures supplements Intercontinental Exchange’s offering of MSCI ESG Futures, comprising six MSCI ESG Leaders Futures and the MSCI USA Climate Change Futures.



Intercontinental Exchange has also listed futures on a new index developed by MSCI, which intends to track the performance of a set of China-based companies represented by Depository Receipts and P Chips that generate revenues from technology-related activities.



Furthermore, the security exchange has listed futures on an additional four MSCI country-specific indices, which allow market participants to efficiently hedge or gain exposure to indices that capture large and mid-cap companies.



The new MSCI Futures contracts are MSCI Kokusai GTR Index (contract symbol KKS), MSCI Australia NTR Index (contract symbol AS7), MSCI Malaysia NTR Index (contract symbol MYY), MSCI Thailand NTR Index (contract symbol THG), and MSCI Hong Kong NTR Index (contract symbol HKX).



The introduction of such futures boosts the transaction and clearing revenues of the security exchange, which consist of fees collected from derivatives, fixed income, cash equities and equity options trading, derivatives clearing. MSCI along with FTSE and NYSE FANG+ equity index products are included in other financial futures and options volume. Increased equity market volatility on the back of accelerating adoption of MSCI enhances the financial futures and options volume.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.9% growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked insurance stocks are AXOS Financial, Inc AX, OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM and Evertec EVTC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



AXOS Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.85%, on average.



OTC Markets surpassed bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.96%, on average.



Evertec surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.87%, on average.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Evertec, Inc. (EVTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM): Free Stock Analysis Report



AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX): Free Stock Analysis Report



