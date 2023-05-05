Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $108.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 1.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.52%, an increase of 20.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 568,891K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is 132.60. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from its latest reported closing price of 108.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is 7,850MM, an increase of 7.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,114K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,760K shares, representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 58.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,980K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 6.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,912K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,376K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,301K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,368K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.