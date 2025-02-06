INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Earnings Results: $ICE Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ($ICE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,323,000,000, missing estimates of $2,353,725,674 by $-30,725,674.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ICE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Insider Trading Activity

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $23,409,184 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,482 shares for an estimated $2,755,593 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,661 shares for an estimated $835,503 .

. ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,003 shares for an estimated $475,855 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $418,176 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,805 shares for an estimated $281,209 .

. WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $238,207 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,218 shares for an estimated $190,937 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,171 shares for an estimated $187,360

MARTHA A TIRINNANZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,018 shares for an estimated $162,768.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 745 institutional investors add shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE stock to their portfolio, and 682 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.