INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Earnings Preview: Recent $ICE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ($ICE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,488,822,729 and earnings of $1.72 per share.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Insider Trading Activity

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 424,177 shares for an estimated $70,224,046 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,314 shares for an estimated $7,885,570 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,634 shares for an estimated $2,536,078 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,180 shares for an estimated $2,031,876 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $1,324,420 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,885 shares for an estimated $800,059 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,978 shares for an estimated $493,502 .

. ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) sold 955 shares for an estimated $149,056

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $117,135

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE stock to their portfolio, and 728 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

