Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition Of Ellie Mae - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has received regulatory approval and fully completed its $11 billion acquisition of Ellie Mae from private equity firm Thoma Bravo. ICE currently expects the Ellie Mae acquisition to contribute revenue of $67 million to $72 million for third quarter 2020 results.

Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, said: "Ellie Mae's industry leadership and best-of-breed technology will better enable us to further accelerate the automation of the mortgage origination workflow, which will benefit stakeholders across the production chain, including consumers."

