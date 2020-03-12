US Markets

Intercontinental Exchange closes a London office after coronavirus case

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The American exchange operator ICE ICE.N has closed one of its London offices after a confirmed case of coronavirus, the commodity exchange said on Thursday in a statement.

Business units with a presence in the affected building will be supported from other locations and by those working remotely during the office closure, it added.

"We are closing the affected office for the remainder of the week to allow for a full deep cleaning and disinfecting."

