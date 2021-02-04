Markets
Intercontinental Exchange Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said its board of directors has authorized its first-quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10 percent from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

