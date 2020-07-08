Intercontinental Exchange, BondLink Partner for Market Data

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ICE ICE Data Services has partnered with BondLink to provide issuers a cloud-based market data dashboard on a real-time basis. The launch of the municipal bond market data package is expected in July 2020.



Boston, MA based BondLink is a venture-backed financial technology company that develops solutions for issuers in the approximately $4 trillion municipal bond market. Its software includes a cloud-based investor relations platform for issuers to communicate directly with bond investors. It has become a major destination for startups alongside blue-chip companies like GE and Amazon.



BondLink has expanded its network across more than 30 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Issuers across the municipal bond market rely on BondLink to power their investor outreach. Their clients come from a wide range of sectors and sizes including the State of Florida, the City of Chicago, and the University of Texas System.



The newly introduced market data sets, which include interest rate yield curves, secondary market trades and real-time bond pricing, provide critical information to issuers needed to properly ascertain the market conditions before selling a bond. The municipal bond issuers will have full access to ICE Data Services benchmarks, pricing information and other data, which will connect them more closely to the market so that they’re better able to manage their bond programs and monitor secondary trading activity.



The collaboration with BondLink will help ICE Data Services to expand their solutions offered to municipal issuers and boost its potential in the fixed income markets. Also, it will be able to provide additional transparency to the municipal market, thus making it more efficient and relatively inexpensive.



ICE Data Services was launched by Intercontinental Exchange in June 2016. It provides its customers with unique data from global exchanges and fixed-income markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company generates revenues from a range of global financial and commodity markets, including pricing and reference data, exchange data, analytics, feeds, index services, desktops and connectivity solutions.



ICE Data Services technology uses integrated platforms to capture, store and process information, perform analytics and maintain connectivity solutions and a flexible delivery capability. Together, the platforms enable real-time processing and delivery of information, accelerate new product development and improve production reliability.



Last month, it introduced real-time publication of most of its fixed income indices to enhance transparency of the activities across the fixed income markets for the market participants, thus enabling more specific trading and risk management.



In 2019, ICE Data Services launched the cloud-based tick history platform, ICE DataVault to manage and source normalized historical tick data.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock has gained 3.3% against the industry’s decline of 0.4%.

Stocks That Warrant a Look



Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX, Equifax Inc. EFX, International Money Express Inc. IMXI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.09%.



Equifax provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 4.23%.



International Money Express operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. It offers remittance and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards and direct deposit payroll cards. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 20.82%



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:



In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.