News & Insights

Markets
BKI

Intercontinental Exchange, Black Knight Agree To Divest Black Knight's Optimal Blue Business

July 17, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) and Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) announced Monday that, in connection with their previously announced merger agreement for ICE's acquisition of Black Knight, they have agreed to sell Black Knight's Optimal Blue business to a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO).

ICE and Black Knight entered into the divestiture agreement in connection with efforts to secure regulatory clearance of ICE's proposed acquisition of Black Knight.

Under terms of the divestiture agreement, Constellation will acquire Black Knight's Optimal Blue business for $700 million.

The structure of the proposed transaction includes a payment by Constellation of $200 million in cash, with the remainder financed by a $500 million promissory note issued by Constellation to Black Knight, as a subsidiary of ICE, at the closing of the transaction.

The divestiture transaction is subject to the closing of ICE's acquisition of Black Knight, the closing of Constellation's acquisition of Black Knight's Empower loan origination system (LOS) business previously announced earlier this year in March, and other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKI
ICE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.