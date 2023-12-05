Intercontinental Exchange Awarded $155 Mln In PennyMac Case

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Tuesday announced that an arbitrator has found PennyMac Loan Services engaged in unauthorized use of Black Knight's confidential information in building the PennyMac Servicing Systems Environment (SSE). The arbitrator has awarded more than $155 million dollars, plus interest and attorneys' fees to Black Knight based on PennyMac's conduct.

PennyMac is a former client of Black Knight, and ICE completed its acquisition of Black Knight in September 2023.

The arbitrator determined that in developing its SSE software, PennyMac incorporated confidential information from Black Knight's MSP system and breached its contract with Black Knight with respect to such confidential information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.