News & Insights

Markets
ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Awarded $155 Mln In PennyMac Case

December 05, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Tuesday announced that an arbitrator has found PennyMac Loan Services engaged in unauthorized use of Black Knight's confidential information in building the PennyMac Servicing Systems Environment (SSE). The arbitrator has awarded more than $155 million dollars, plus interest and attorneys' fees to Black Knight based on PennyMac's conduct.

PennyMac is a former client of Black Knight, and ICE completed its acquisition of Black Knight in September 2023.

The arbitrator determined that in developing its SSE software, PennyMac incorporated confidential information from Black Knight's MSP system and breached its contract with Black Knight with respect to such confidential information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.