Intercontinental Exchange Achieves #21 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Abbott Laboratories

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) has taken over the #21 spot from Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Intercontinental Exchange Inc versus Abbott Laboratories plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ICE plotted in blue; ABT plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ICE vs. ABT:

ICE is currently trading off about 0.6%, while ABT is up about 0.1% midday Monday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.