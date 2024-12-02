Inter&Co transferred with Buy rating at Citi

Citi kept a Buy rating on Inter&Co with an $8 price target following a transfer of coverage. Inter is still in the early stage of growth in unsecured loans and its diversification could still support faster growth in net interest margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company “still breathes fresh air as it is in the beginning of a risking process, besides its welcomed diversification.”
