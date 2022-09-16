Markets
Inter&Co Rebrands Remittances Business To Inter

(RTTNews) - Inter&Co (INTR), a digital lender, said on Friday that it has rebranded its remittance business USEND as Inter. Earlier, the lender had acquired USEND, a financial technology firm dealing in remittance.

Inter facilitates cross-border payments through its App, whose remittances services are available for cross-border payments in the U.S., Brazil, and Canada, to over 60 destination countries.

"With the rebranding, clients will have an improved interface and navigability," the company said in a statement.

Inter&Co has also plans to boost its Super App services in U.S., in addition to offering cross-border transactions.

