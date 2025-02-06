Inter&Co Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 with R$973 Million Net Income

Inter&Co reported record net income and revenue growth for Q4 2024, highlighting increased client engagement and market expansion.

Inter&Co Inc. has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting a record net income of R$ 973 million, which is triple that of 2023. The company reported total net revenue of R$ 6.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year, with total gross revenues exceeding R$ 10 billion. The net interest margin improved to 9.7% in the fourth quarter, and net fee revenues grew by 31% year-over-year to over R$ 2.0 billion. The customer base expanded to 36 million, including 20.6 million active users. CEO João Vitor Menin emphasized the company's focus on innovation and engagement, which has led to significant growth and a favorable outlook for the future. The company is well-positioned for continued success, supported by a strong balance sheet and low funding costs. A conference call to discuss the results will take place shortly after the announcement.

Recorded net income of R$ 973 million for 2024, three times greater than 2023.

Total net revenue reached R$ 6.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year, and total gross revenues surpassed R$ 10 billion.

Increased net interest margin to 9.7% in Q4 2024, up from 9.0% in the same period of 2023.

Client base expanded to 36 million, with notable engagement growth reflected in the addition of 4.2 million active clients in 2024.

Despite reporting a record net income and revenue growth, the emphasis on non-IFRS financial measures may raise concerns about the transparency and comparability of the company's financial health.

The mention of known and unknown risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements implies potential vulnerabilities in achieving future growth and profitability targets.

The recurrence of managerial figures that may differ from officially presented financial statements raises questions about the accuracy and consistency of the reported financial metrics.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading financial super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 36 million customers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.







2024 Highlights:











João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co



commented:





“Our story has been about innovation, delivering a superior financial super app with low-cost products, disrupting a traditional and inefficient industry. As a result, we have acquired over 36 million clients that are simplifying their financial lives by using our platform.”





“In 2024, engagement continued to rise as we attracted a record 4.2 million active clients to our platform. This increased engagement fosters cross-selling among our seven verticals, generating a powerful network effect and enabling us to achieve remarkable results across all of them.”





“As a result, we delivered a growing ROE of 11.7% in 2024 and finished the year with R$973 million in net income, greater than our entire historical profitability combined.”





He added, “We entered 2025 with a strong balance sheet, one of the lowest costs of funding in the industry, a diversified credit portfolio, and asset quality metrics that continue to improve despite a more challenging scenario. I’m confident that our platform is exceptionally well positioned to continue succeeding in the years ahead.”







Conference Call







Inter&Co will discuss its 4Q2024 financial results on February 6th, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.inter.co/en/



.







About Inter&Co







Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR) is the pioneer financial super app serving over 36 million consumers across the Americas. The Inter&Co ecosystem offers a broad array of services, including banking, investments, mortgages, credit, gift cards, and cross-border tools. The super app also boasts a dynamic marketplace, linking consumers with shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events across the globe. The company is expanding rapidly in the United States, as evidenced by its naming rights sponsorship of the Inter&Co Stadium that hosts soccer teams “Orlando City” and “Orlando Pride”. Focused on innovation and captivating member experiences, Inter&Co delivers comprehensive financial and lifestyle solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. For more information, visit:



https://inter.co/en/us/



.







Investor Relations:







Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória







ir@inter.co









Media Relations:







Kaio Philipe







kaio.philipe@inter.co







Chemistry Agency







interco@chemistryagency.com









Disclaimer







This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management’s good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter’s quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “believe”, “can”, “expectation”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aimed”, “potential”, “may”, “will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.





For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter’s internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.







About Non-IFRS Financial Measures







To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).





A “non-IFRS financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co’s historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co’s financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co’s performance to that of other companies.



