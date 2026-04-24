Interchange Capital Partners Initiates Position in Strive Asset Management, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC acquired 880,571 shares of Strive Asset Management; estimated trade size is $10.96 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $8.82 million, reflecting both share acquisition and stock price movements.

This trade represents a 3.46% change relative to the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade stake totals 880,571 shares, valued at $8.82 million as of March 31, 2026.

The new holding accounts for 2.79% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five positions.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing published April 23, 2026, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated a new position in Strive Asset Management (NASDAQ:ASST)by acquiring 880,571 shares. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $8.82 million, reflecting both the acquisition and stock price changes.

What else to know

This is a new position for Interchange Capital Partners, LLC and now constitutes 2.79% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AAPL: approximately $17.20 million (approximately 5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IQLT: approximately $11.83 million (approximately 3.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JMST: approximately $11.14 million (approximately 3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: approximately $9.27 million (approximately 2.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VTV: approximately $8.27 million (approximately 2.6% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares of Strive Asset Management were priced at $16.20, up approximately 45.95% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 13.72 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $16.20 Market capitalization $1.101 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.73 million Net income (TTM) $-412.25 million

Company snapshot

Strive Asset Management is an asset management firm specializing in Bitcoin-focused treasury operations, with a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a share price of $16.20 as of April 23, 2026. The company benchmarks its performance on increasing Bitcoin per share, differentiating itself through a unique capital allocation model in the asset management sector.

The company generates revenue by managing assets and prioritizes the increase of Bitcoin per share as its core performance benchmark. Its client base includes institutional and individual investors seeking exposure to innovative digital asset strategies within a traditional asset management framework.

What this transaction means for investors

Strive differs from traditional asset managers, as it is evaluated by more than fee growth and assets under management. The company integrates asset management with a Bitcoin-focused capital allocation strategy, using Bitcoin per share as a key benchmark for capital deployment.

As a result, the stock is highly sensitive to both Bitcoin prices and management’s financing decisions. While the asset management business remains important, investors will likely focus on whether Strive can increase Bitcoin exposure per share without excessive dilution or balance-sheet risk. Capital structure is therefore a central part of the investment case.

For investors, Strive occupies a position between a financial services company and a Bitcoin-linked equity. Its performance may reflect crypto sentiment, but the key question is whether its capital allocation strategy creates value beyond holding Bitcoin. That makes it a different kind of public-market exposure than either a conventional asset manager or a spot Bitcoin fund.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Strive Asset Management, Llc, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.