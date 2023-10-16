News & Insights

Interception of Canadian military plane by Chinese jets was unacceptable -Ottawa

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

October 16, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The interception of a Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets over international waters on Monday was unacceptable, dangerous and reckless, said Defence Minister Bill Blair.

He spoke after Canada's Global News said a Chinese jet had come within five meters (16 feet) of a Canadian surveillance plane taking part in an U.N. operation to enforce sanctions against North Korea.

The incident took place in international waters off the coast of China, said Global, which had a crew on the plane. Blair said that while the Chinese air force regularly interacted with planes on U.N. missions, the incident on Monday had put the Canadian aircraft at significant risk.

"I am very concerned about the unprofessional way in which this was done," Blair said.

"It was quite frankly dangerous and reckless. And those types of behaviors are not ever acceptable and we will express that to the People's Republic of China in the most appropriate way," he continued, but did not give details.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not respond to a request for comment on the Global News report.

In June 2022, Canada's military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitored North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

