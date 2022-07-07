Intercept to resubmit NASH treatment application for FDA review

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT.O said on Thursday it would resubmit its application for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after the drug showed promise in an ongoing late-stage study.

The agency declined to approve the drug, obeticholic acid, in 2020 saying the "predicted benefit remains uncertain and does not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval".

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

