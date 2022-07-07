US Markets
Intercept to resubmit NASH treatment application for FDA review

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Intercept Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it would resubmit its application for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after the drug showed promise in an ongoing late-stage study.

The agency declined to approve the drug, obeticholic acid, in 2020 saying the "predicted benefit remains uncertain and does not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval".

