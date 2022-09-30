Intercept Pharma's liver disease drug fails late-stage trial, shares tumble

By Khushi Mandowara

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O said on Friday its experimental drug to treat patients with advanced liver scarring due to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study, sending its shares down 15%.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is a serious progressive liver disease that is one of the fastest-growing causes of liver failure and does not have any FDA-approved drugs.

It causes fibrosis, an early stage of scarring that leads to the buildup of scar tissue, cirrhosis in its advanced stages and more serious liver diseases such as cancer.

Several companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL.O are racing to develop a NASH drug. Intercept has been hoping to file for approval of the drug obeticholic acid, in NASH patients with less advanced liver scarring.

The data highlights "the importance of treating liver fibrosis due to NASH before it progresses to cirrhosis," said Intercept's Chief Medical Officer M. Michelle Berrey.

Intercept said it was on track to resubmit its marketing application for treating fibrosis due to NASH by the end of the year and that submission will not be affected by the efficacy results of the study.

In the current study, obeticholic acid, when compared to placebo, was not statistically significant in improving fibrosis, with no worsening of NASH after 18 months of therapy.

Earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve the drug to treat the patients with fibrosis as it remained uncertain if benefits of treatment outweigh its risk.

In July, the drug developer said interim data from a new study showed the drug helped reduce in fibrosis in patients with NASH compared to the placebo. {https://reut.rs/3CmSfh9}

Intercept's shares were down at $13.94 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.