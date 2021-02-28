Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 31% to US$21.66 in the week since its latest annual results. Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported revenues of US$313m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$8.34 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Intercept Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ICPT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the 21 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$349.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$5.13. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$363.6m and losses of US$6.05 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates fell, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts making a notable improvement in losses per share in particular.

The consensus price target fell 8.2% to US$46.87, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Intercept Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$106 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Intercept Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 12%, compared to a historical growth rate of 46% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Intercept Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

