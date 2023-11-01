Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 18.17 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.38% from the latest reported closing price of 18.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICPT is 0.12%, an increase of 127.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.32% to 36,959K shares. The put/call ratio of ICPT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,558K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares, representing an increase of 32.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,078K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 1,359K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 90.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 958.01% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,320K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,294K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

