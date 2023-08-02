Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 15.56

The average one-year price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been revised to 15.56 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 14.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.03% from the latest reported closing price of 10.80 / share.

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICPT is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 32,050K shares. The put/call ratio of ICPT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,416K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 27.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,123K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,050K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 56.13% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 923K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

