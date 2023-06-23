Intercept Pharma To Cut Jobs

(RTTNews) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Friday announced restructuring plans to focus on rare and serious liver diseases, and to reduce operating expenses.

As part of this, the company plans to cut one third of its workforce, and discontinue all nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-related investment.

The company expects full-year adjusted operating expenses to be reduced by about $140 million from its previous outlook.

Intercept expects to turn to profitability in 2024.

