Intercept Pharma Has a New Liver Drug. Don't Expect FDA Approval to Lift the Stock, Analyst Says.

Citi Research analyst Joel Beatty downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Neutral from Buy.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals already fully reflect the benefits of the expected launch of the company’s NASH drug, which is still awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval, according to Citi Research analyst Joel Beatty.

In a note published Thursday morning, Beatty downgraded Intercept (ticker: ICPT) to Neutral, from Buy, though he raised his price target for the stock to $140, from $85. Shares of Intercept closed at $123.92 on Tuesday.

“We are now downgrading ICPT to Neutral, as we view the stock as fairly valued and believe that the NASH launch is appropriately priced in,” Beatty wrote.

NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a liver disorder that can lead to more serious conditions such as cirrhosis.

As Barron’s argued last weekend, Intercept’s NASH drug is a sure bet in an uncertain field. Pharmaceutical companies have been pouring enormous resources into finding treatments for NASH, yet analysts and experts are increasingly concerned that the disease’s complexity, and the difficulty of the commercial challenge it poses, have been underestimated.

Intercept’s lead position, with the first drug likely to be approved to treat the disease, gives it access to a large group of patients waiting for a treatment. Analysts are skeptical about the prospects of some of the other NASH drugs in the industry’s development pipeline.

Intercept didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Citi’s downgrade.

The back story. Shares of Intercept are up 27.4% over the past year, and 93.1% since the start of September, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.4% since the start of that month. The FDA is expected to announce its decision on Intercept’s NASH drug, Obeticholic acid, by late April.

What’s new. In his note Thursday morning, Beatty wrote that the upside if the FDA approves Obeticholic acid would be small, only about 10% to 15%, since investors expect approval. The downside would be significant if the drug is rejected; Beatty projected 80%.

He said that coming data from another company with a NASH agent in late-stage development, Genfit (GNFT), would have little effect on Intercept stock. “We see only a modest impact to ICPT stock from the elafibranor results, since we believe that drug is more likely to be used in earlier stage NASH patients, while [Obeticholic acid] is more likely to be used in later stage NASH patients,” Beatty wrote.

Looking ahead. Beatty wrote that the stock’s next major catalyst would come with the FDA’s decision. On Thursday morning, shares of Intercept were down 1.7% in premarket trading.

