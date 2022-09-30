Intercept Pharma: REVERSE Phase 3 Study Of Obeticholic Acid Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) announced that REVERSE, a phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Obeticholic Acid in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH, did not meet its primary endpoint. REVERSE is one of the company's two phase 3 studies evaluating different populations in NASH.

The company said it remains on track to resubmit new drug application for Obeticholic Acid in its lead indication of fibrosis due to NASH by year end based on its positive phase 3 REGENERATE study.

Shares of Intercept Pharma are down 13% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.