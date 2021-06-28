US Markets

Intercement to raise $1 bln in IPO of Brazilian unit

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

InterCement Trading e Inversiones SA plans to raise up to 5.1 billion reais ($1.03 billion) in the initial public offering of its Brazilian unit Intercement Brasil SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) -

The company set the price range for its shares between 18.20 reais and 25.50 reais each and pricing is scheduled for July 14.

It will initially sell around 149 million shares, but the offering may be increased by 35% depending on investor demand.

InterCement Trading is controlled by holding company Mover Participacoes SA, formerly known as Camargo Correa SA. In Brazil, Intercement has an annual production capacity of 17.2 million tonnes of cement in fifteen units.

Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, Bank of America, JPMorgan and UBS BB will manage the offering.

Amid a boom in Brazilian mortgages that is boosting homebuilding, CSN CSNA3.SA's cement unit is also planning an IPO.

($1 = 4.9447 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

