Intercede Group to Reveal Half-Year Financial Results

Intercede Group PLC is set to announce its half-year results for the period ending September 2024 on November 26, 2024, and will host a live investor presentation on November 28, 2024. The cybersecurity firm, known for its digital identity solutions, invites both current and potential shareholders to participate in this session via the Investor Meet Company platform. Intercede’s products cater to various industries ensuring secure data protection and authentication, from passwords to PKI strategies.

