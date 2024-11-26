Intercede Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Intercede (GB:IGP) has released an update.

Intercede Group PLC, a cybersecurity leader in digital identities, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 12,222 shares at 180 pence each. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its treasury stock and optimize capital structure. Intercede’s innovative solutions continue to secure sensitive data across various industries, enhancing its position in the financial markets.

