Intercede Executes Share Buyback Program

Intercede Group PLC, a leading cybersecurity firm, has executed a share buyback, acquiring 13,735 ordinary shares at a price of 160.17 pence each. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure efficiently, and the purchased shares will be held in treasury. Investors should note the updated total of shares in issue for potential adjustments to their holdings.
