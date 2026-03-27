Interactive Strength (TRNR) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 52.28

The average one-year price target for Interactive Strength (NasdaqCM:TRNR) has been revised to $52.28 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.23 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,220.25% from the latest reported closing price of $1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Strength. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNR is 0.00%, an increase of 81.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.88% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 21K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 194.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNR by 87.35% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 144.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNR by 98.04% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 59.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNR by 67.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNR by 60.11% over the last quarter.

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