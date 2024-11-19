Interactive Strength says Armah’s B_FIT installs CLMBRs in three locations

Interactive Strength (TRNR) announced that, Armah Sports Group’s B_FIT is installing CLMBRs across three of the brand’s nine locations in Saudi Arabia.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TRNR:
- Interactive Strength to exhibit CLMBR at Athletic Business Show
- Interactive Strength Inc trading resumes
- Interactive Strength Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Interactive Strength reports Q3 EPS ($1.53) vs. ($29.35) last year
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 11 to November 15) – Stay Invested
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.