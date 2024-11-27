Interactive Strength announces compliance letter for continued Nasdaq listing

Interactive Strength (TRNR) announced that the Company received a letter confirming demonstrated compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) of The Nasdaq Stock Market, which successfully concludes the Hearings Panel appeal process that began in May.

