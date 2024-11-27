Interactive Strength announces compliance letter for continued Nasdaq listing

Interactive Strength (TRNR) announced that the Company received a letter confirming demonstrated compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) of The Nasdaq Stock Market, which successfully concludes the Hearings Panel appeal process that began in May.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TRNR:
- Interactive Strength board approves bitcoin as treasury reserve asset
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/21/24
- Interactive Strength says Armah’s B_FIT installs CLMBRs in three locations
- Interactive Strength to exhibit CLMBR at Athletic Business Show
- Interactive Strength Inc trading resumes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.