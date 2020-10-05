Interactive Brokers' September DARTs Up Y/Y on Solid Markets

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR recently released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for September 2020. The segment, which deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a substantial surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to a significant rise in trading activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total client DARTs were 1,953,000, surging 132% from September 2019 and 12% from August 2020. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 453,000. This reflects a jump of 58% year over year and 8% sequentially.

Total customer accounts surged 47% from the prior-year month and 4% from August 2020 to 981,400. Net new accounts were 33,600, soaring 501% from September 2019 but declining 4% from August 2020.

Interactive Brokers’ total option contracts were 53.4 million, rising 74% from August 2019 and 5% from the prior month. Futures contracts climbed 28% on a year-over-year basis and 26% from the last month to 14 million.

At the end of September, client equity was $232.7 billion, up 49% year over year but 2% lower sequentially. Also, Interactive Brokers recorded a client credit balance of $70.8 billion, up 27% from September 2019 but down 3% on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $30 billion grew 17% from September 2019 but declined 1% from the prior month.

Shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 8.1% over the past six months compared with 19.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Among other discount brokers, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, Charles Schwab SCHW and E*TRADE Financial ETFC are set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.

