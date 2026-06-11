Interactive Brokers Is Quietly Winning While Interest Rates Stay High

Key Points

The financial sector has been the worst performer on the S&P 500 this year.

High interest rates and market volatility have benefited the brokerage.

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It has been a difficult year for financial stocks, as everything from fintechs to banks to asset managers has been hurt by market volatility, economic headwinds, and uncertainty.

While many financial stocks have been waiting for interest rates to come down to spur more investment and economic activity, there is one financial stock that is completely fine if rates stay right where they are -- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR).

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Interactive Brokers, one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the country, has seen its stock price soar some 33% year to date in 2026 and 65% over the past year. This comes in a year when the financial sector is the worst performer on the S&P 500 with a year-to-date return of negative 4.5%.

Two of the keys for Interactive Brokers have been high interest rates and market volatility -- things that have been pain points for other financial stocks.

Record trading boosts revenue

Interactive Brokers has two primary revenue streams -- fees from trading on its platform and net interest income from margin loans and cash sweeps.

In the first quarter, both were surging. Commission revenue was up 19% to $613 million due to a 25% increase in stock trading, fueled by increased market volatility. The daily average revenue from trades (DART) increased 24% in the quarter.

Net interest income rose 17% to $904 million, boosted by higher average margin loans and larger credit balances. Specifically, customer margin loans increased by 35% and customer credits rose by 35%, year over year. The credits are also referred to as idle cash, as more customers parked their cash in their accounts but sat on it to wait out the volatility.

The net interest margin was lower than it was a year ago because the company grew customer accounts by 31% and had a much higher level of interest-earning assets.

Overall, revenue rose 17% to $1.7 billion while net income soared 21% to $1.2 billion.

Will lower rates hurt Interactive Brokers?

Interactive Brokers has been in a sweet spot for rates, as they are high enough to generate high interest income but not so high that they discourage margin loans. Their margin rates are typically much lower than their competitors', so they don't deter borrowers or idle cash.

If rates were to drop later this year or next, that would squeeze Interactive Brokers' margins a bit, potentially resulting in lower net interest margins. But as we saw this quarter, even lower margins aren't a major problem for IB if they spur more investment activity.

The bigger concern would be if rates dropped dramatically from their current levels. That would likely create tiny margins that would prove challenging for revenue generation. But with a higher-for-longer scenario looking like the most probable, that should be good news for Interactive Brokers in the years ahead.

Most Wall Street analysts agree with that, as 92% of them rate the stock a buy.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.