Interactive Brokers Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reported first quarter earnings per share of $0.60 compared to $0.64, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.69 compared to $0.55. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter total net revenues declined to $532 million from $558 million, a year ago. Adjusted net revenues were $581 million, compared to adjusted net revenues of $468 million. Analysts expected revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group were down nearly 9% after hours.

