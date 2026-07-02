Interactive Brokers' June 2026 Client DARTs Rise on Trading Momentum

Interactive Brokers IBKR announced the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for June 2026. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis, as well as from the previous month.



Total client DARTs in June were 5,269,000, representing a 53% increase from June 2025 and a 6% rise from May 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 222. The metric increased 14% year over year and 3% from May 2026.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 34% year over year and 4% from the previous month to 5.19 million in June 2026.



The company’s total options contracts were 148.6 million, up 28% year over year but down 3% sequentially. Future contracts increased 31% from June 2025 and 12% from the prior month to 22.9 million.



At the end of June 2026, client equity was $930.3 billion, which jumped 40% year over year but declined 1% sequentially. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $182.4 billion, up 27% from June 2025 and 1% from the May 2026 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $108.5 billion surged 67% from the year-ago month and 8% from last month.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 30.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s nil growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two of Interactive Brokers’ peers, Charles Schwab SCHW and Robinhood Markets HOOD, will announce their June 2026 monthly performance details in the coming days.



At present, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas HOOD has a Zacks Rank #3.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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