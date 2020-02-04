Interactive Brokers' January DARTs Rise on Upbeat Markets

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2020. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported an increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).



Total client DARTs were 1,019,000, up 32% from December 2019 and 20% from January 2019. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 329,000. This reflects a rise of 30% sequentially and 3% year over year.



Further, total customer accounts grew 2% from the prior month and 16% from the prior-year month to 704,600. Also, net new accounts were 14,700, soaring 73% from December 2019 and 71% from January 2019.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 38.7 million, jumping 25% from December 2019 and 42% year over year. Futures contracts grew 27% on a sequential basis and 7% from the year-ago month to 11.9 million.



At the end of January, client equity was $176.1 billion, up 4% sequentially and 27% year over year. Moreover, Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balance of $58.9 billion, up 2% on a sequential basis and 15% from January 2019. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $27.3 billion declined 12% from December 2019 but increased 15% from the prior-year month.



Shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 10.5% over the past three months, outperforming 7% rise of the industry it belongs to.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other investment brokers, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, Charles Schwab SCHW and E*TRADE Financial ETFC are likely to report monthly metrics information soon.



