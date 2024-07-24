Is Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is one of 862 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IBKR has gained about 47.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.8%.

In Janus Henderson Group plc's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, so IBKR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #180. The industry has moved +16% year to date.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

