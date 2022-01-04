Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Reports a Decline in December DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for December 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), both on a year-over-year and a sequential basis.



Total client DARTs in the month were 2,229,000, down 3% from the level in December 2020 and 20% from the November 2021 reading. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 299. The metric plunged 38% year over year and 23%, sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts soared 56% from the prior-year month’s level and 2% from the November 2021 reading to 1.68 million. Net new accounts were 39,600, up 9% from December 2020 but down 27% from the prior month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 76.8 million in December, up 29% from the year-ago month’s tally but down 8% from the prior month’s count. Futures contracts increased 32% on a year-over-year basis and 3% from the last month to 14.4 million.



At the end of December 2021, client equity was $373.8 billion, up 30% year over year and marginally on a sequential basis. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $87.1 billion, up 12% from December 2020 and stable on a sequential basis. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $54.6 billion increased 40% year over year but remained relatively stable with the previous month.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 21.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other brokerage firms that will come out with monthly performance metrics in the coming days are Charles Schwab SCHW, Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA.



At present, Schwab and Tradeweb Markets carry a Zacks Rank of 2 while LPL Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.