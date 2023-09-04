Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records Decline in August DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August 2023. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

Total client DARTs for the month were 1,931,000, declining 3% from the July 2023 level and 2% year-over-year.

Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,732,000, which decreased 3% from July 2023 and marginally from August 2022. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded a Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 184. The metric declined 5% sequentially and 17% from the prior-year period.

IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month and 19% from August 2022 to 2.37 million. Net new accounts were 42,100, up 16% from July 2023 and 12% from the prior-year period.

Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 91 million in August 2023, increasing 16% from the prior month and 20% from the prior-year period. Futures contracts grew 33% on a sequential basis and 15% year over year to 18.5 million.

At the end of August 2023, client equity was $377.6 billion, which declined 2% sequentially but increased 22% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $99 billion, on par with the July 2023 level and rising 3% from August 2022. The company's customer margin loan balance of $42.1 billion decreased 3% from the previous month and 2% year over year.

Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 4.9% against the industry’s 10.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, are expected to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.

At present, both Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

