Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records an Increase in May DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.



Total client DARTs for the month were 2,297,000, up 4% from the April 2022 level and 2% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 274,000. The metric increased 2% sequentially but declined 27% from the prior-year period.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month’s level and 36% from May 2021 to 1.89 million. Net new accounts were 42,200, up 5% from April 2022 and 62% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 73.5 million in May, increasing 8% from the prior month’s figure and 27% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts increased 25% on a sequential basis and 48% year over year to 18.4 million.



At the end of May 2022, client equity was $314.6 billion, down 3% sequentially and 10% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $91.8 billion, up 1% from April 2022 and 14% from May 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $44.2 billion decreased 6% from the previous month and 3% year over year.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 19.9% compared with the industry’s 13.4% fall.



Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some other brokerage firms like Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA will report their monthly performance metrics later this month.



At present, both Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3.

