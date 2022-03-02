Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Decline in February DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential as well as a year-over-year basis.



Total client DARTs in the month were 2,499,000, down 5% from the January 2022 level and 32% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 319. The metric declined 6% sequentially and 53% from the prior-year period.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month’s level and 39% from February 2021, reading to 1.76 million. Net new accounts were 38,600, down 22% from January 2022 and 49% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 70.9 million in February, down 10% from the prior month’s figure and 2% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts decreased 4% on a sequential basis but increased 34% year over year to 16.9 million.



At the end of February 2022, client equity was $348.5 billion, down 1% sequentially but up 6% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $89.2 billion, down marginally from January 2022 but up 5% from February 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $49.2 billion decreased 2% from the previous month but grew 17% year over year.



Over the past year, shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 18.1% against the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



