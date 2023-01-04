Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Decline in December DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for December 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.



Total client DARTs for the month were 1,751,000, down 10% from the November 2022 level and 21% year over year.



On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 189,000. The metric decreased 12% sequentially and 36% from the prior-year period. Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,562,000, down 11% from November 2022 and 21% from December 2021.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 1% from the prior month and 25% from December 2021 to 2.09 million. Net new accounts were 25,400, down 2% from November 2022 and 36% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 70 million in December 2022, decreasing 9% from the prior month and the prior-year month. Futures contracts decreased 11% on a sequential basis but increased 5% year over year to 15.1 million.



At the end of December 2022, client equity was $306.7 billion, down 3% sequentially and 18% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $95.2 billion, down 1% from November 2022 and up 9% from December 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $38.9 billion decreased 1% from the previous month and 29% year over year.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 25.8% compared with the industry’s rally of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, will report their monthly performance metrics later this month.



At present, Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.