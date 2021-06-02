Interactive Brokers (IBKR) May DARTs Up on Volatile Markets

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a surge in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in May. This was mainly driven by volatile markets.



Total client DARTs were 2,250,000, jumping 37% from May 2020 and 3% from April 2021. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 373. This reflects fall of 17% year over year but rise of 1% sequentially.



Total customer accounts soared 65% from the prior-year month and 2% from April 2021 to 1.39 million. However, net new accounts were 26,100, down 21% from May 2020 and 24% from April 2021.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 58 million in May, up 34% from the year-ago month but down 4% from the prior month. Futures contracts fell 5% on a year-over-year basis but increased 14% from last month to 12.4 million.



At the end of May 2021, client equity was $348.3 billion, up 83% year over year and 1% sequentially. Also, Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $80.8 billion, up 15% from May 2020 but down 2% on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $45.8 billion grew 97% year over year and 2% from the previous month.



Over the past year, shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 54.1%, underperforming 83.7% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other discount brokers, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, Charles Schwab SCHW and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW are set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.

