Interactive Brokers (IBKR) March DARTs Up Y/Y on Strong Market

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for March 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for the reported month.

Total client DARTs were 2,998,000, soaring 53% from March 2020 but down 19% from February 2021. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 522. This reflects a year-over-year fall of 13% and 23% sequentially.

Total customer accounts grew 74% from the prior-year month and 5% from February 2021 to 1.33 million. Net new accounts were 60,200, skyrocketing 51% from March 2020 but declining 21% from February 2021.

Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 79 million in March, up 64% from the year-ago month and 9% from the prior month. Futures contracts fell 29% on a year-over-year basis but rose 22% from the last month to 15.4 million.

At the end of March 2021, client equity was $330.6 billion, up 106% year over year and remained flat sequentially. Also, Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $84.5 billion, up 30% from March 2020 but down 1% on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $42.2 billion grew 113% year over year and was in line with the previous month.

Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 47.1% compared with 65.1% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Among other discount brokers, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, Charles Schwab SCHW and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW are set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.

