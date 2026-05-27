Interactive Brokers Has 1 Big Edge Over Coinbase and Robinhood Most Investors Are Missing

Key Points

Interactive Brokers looks more like infrastructure than a brokerage.

Multiple revenue streams reduce dependence on market cycles.

Stablecoins and tokenization could strengthen Interactive Brokers' moat.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group ›

It's easy to view Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) as competing brokerage stocks. And they are, but of the three, Interactive Brokers may ultimately prove to be the most durable.

Its advantage isn't cryptocurrency or options trading, either. It's that Interactive Brokers has built an infrastructure business around active traders, advisors, institutions, hedge funds, margin lending, and global capital flows. That can't be overlooked.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Interactive Brokers has a stablecoin advantage

Earlier this year, Interactive Brokers began allowing eligible clients to fund brokerage accounts using stablecoins and has discussed expanding stablecoin capabilities further, potentially including its own stablecoin.

To be sure, this isn't just another random crypto feature.

You see, stablecoin funding allows capital to move globally around the clock, which becomes increasingly valuable as financial markets move toward continuous trading and tokenized assets. And Interactive Brokers already serves investors across more than 170 markets worldwide.

Tokenization could play directly into Interactive Brokers' strengths

Wall Street is increasingly moving toward tokenized securities and blockchain-based settlement systems. Interactive Brokers appears well-positioned if that transition accelerates.

Unlike many crypto-native companies, Interactive already operates a large global brokerage platform, clearing system, margin platform, and institutional trading network. Stablecoins and tokenization become incremental services layered onto an existing business rather than entirely new business models.

That's a very different setup from Coinbase, for instance, whose revenue remains far more dependent on crypto activity itself.

The active-trader moat

This is the piece that's easy to overlook. Robinhood has excelled at attracting newer investors. Coinbase dominates crypto trading. But Interactive Brokers remains deeply embedded with active traders, professional investors, advisors, family offices, and institutions.

Those customers tend to trade more frequently, maintain larger balances, and generate revenue from multiple sources. And the numbers tell that story. During the first quarter of 2026:

Customer accounts increased 31% year over year to 4.75 million.

Customer equity rose 38% to $789.4 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 35% to $86 billion.

Customer cash balances increased 35% to $168.8 billion.

Daily average revenue trades increased 24%.

That's not simply user growth. It's growth in assets, lending, trading activity, and customer engagement, all at the same time.

Execution quality creates another advantage

Interactive Brokers has spent decades building its reputation around low-cost execution, direct market access, sophisticated order routing, andglobal marketconnectivity.

Those characteristics matter far more to serious traders than app design or social features. The company generated $613 million in commission revenue during Q1 2026, while net interest income reached $904 million. Futures, options, and stock trading volumes all posted double-digit growth.

Commissions are only part of the story, too. Margin lending, cash balances, futures activity, foreign exchange trading, and institutional services all contribute meaningful revenue streams.

Interactive Brokers' business model is hard to replicate

Robinhood may continue winning retail investors. Coinbase may benefit if crypto adoption accelerates. But Interactive Brokers has quietly built something harder to replicate.

The company sits at the intersection of global trading, margin lending, institutional brokerage, stablecoin funding, and potentially tokenized securities infrastructure. Meanwhile, customer accounts continue growing by more than 30% annually, client equity is approaching $800 billion, and revenue comes from multiple sources rather than a single market trend.

That's why the long-term investment case for Interactive Brokers isn't about the next crypto cycle. It's about owning a financial infrastructure business. And those businesses often develop some of the strongest competitive moats in the market.

Should you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Interactive Brokers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,852!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,317,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 984% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 27, 2026.

Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.