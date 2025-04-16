Interactive Brokers Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Interactive Brokers Group.

Looking at options history for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $295,958 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $507,652.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $195.0 for Interactive Brokers Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Interactive Brokers Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Interactive Brokers Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Interactive Brokers Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $13.3 $13.3 $185.00 $93.1K 208 70 IBKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $14.4 $13.6 $13.6 $170.00 $82.9K 1.2K 358 IBKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $15.9 $14.6 $15.35 $145.00 $73.6K 45 127 IBKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $59.8 $58.2 $59.0 $105.00 $59.0K 81 15 IBKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.1 $24.0 $26.1 $140.00 $57.4K 69 0

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the US and 30% from international markets.

In light of the recent options history for Interactive Brokers Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Interactive Brokers Group

Trading volume stands at 4,618,067, with IBKR's price down by -11.43%, positioned at $153.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $206.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Interactive Brokers Group with a target price of $192. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Interactive Brokers Group, which currently sits at a price target of $193. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Interactive Brokers Group, which currently sits at a price target of $188. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Interactive Brokers Group with a target price of $243. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Interactive Brokers Group, maintaining a target price of $215.

Latest Ratings for IBKR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

