Interactive Brokers Group Stock (IBKR) Opinions on Q2 2025 Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) have centered around the company’s strong Q2 2025 earnings report, which showcased a significant increase in net revenues and trading volumes. Many users have highlighted the firm’s impressive growth in customer accounts and equity, with some noting the stock’s positive movement in after-hours trading following the earnings release. The buzz reflects a sense of optimism about the company’s ongoing momentum in the brokerage space.

However, not all chatter has been positive, as some posts on X have brought up past regulatory concerns and customer service issues, questioning the company’s operational transparency. Despite these criticisms, the dominant focus remains on the recent financial performance and new platform features introduced by Interactive Brokers. The mixed perspectives keep the conversation dynamic, with investors keenly watching how these factors might influence future stock performance.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Interactive Brokers Group Insider Trading Activity

Interactive Brokers Group insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

Interactive Brokers Group Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Interactive Brokers Group Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Interactive Brokers Group Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025

