Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $128.60, denoting a +0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.59%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.59, indicating a 20.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.18 billion, reflecting a 18.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.49 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, which would represent changes of +12.87% and +9.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% increase. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.22, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

