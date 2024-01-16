Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was -1.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Brokerage Accounts : 2,562 thousand compared to the 2,472.32 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,562 thousand compared to the 2,472.32 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Brokerage - Customer equity : 426 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 385.24 billion.

: 426 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 385.24 billion. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $121.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.05 billion.

: $121.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.05 billion. Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order : $3.19 compared to the $2.92 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.19 compared to the $2.92 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin : 2.4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Brokerage - Cleared DARTs : 1,727 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,689.98 thousand.

: 1,727 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,689.98 thousand. Commissions : $348 million versus $332.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $348 million versus $332.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other fees and services : $55 million compared to the $47 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $55 million compared to the $47 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-interest income : $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.63 million.

: $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.63 million. Total net interest income : $730 million versus $730.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $730 million versus $730.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Interest income : $1.70 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Other income: $6 million compared to the $5.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

