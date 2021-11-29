Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that IBKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.33, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKR was $74.33, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.57 and a 42.78% increase over the 52 week low of $52.06.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.33%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibkr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBKR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (BIDS)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 10.51% over the last 100 days. BIDS has the highest percent weighting of IBKR at 5.17%.

